Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $59,000 Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 975.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $134.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Autoliv Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:ALV opened at $121.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.32. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $129.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. Autoliv had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

