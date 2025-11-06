Hantz Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMS opened at $134.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMS. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

