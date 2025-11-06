Hantz Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $210,016,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $204,223,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $62,389,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $36,353,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $17,156,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $264,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,918.40. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,811,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,871,680. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 119,441 shares of company stock worth $9,085,327 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

XYZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Block from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Block from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

XYZ stock opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.73. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.68.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Block had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

