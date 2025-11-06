HC Wainwright Expects Weaker Earnings for NPK International

Get NPK International alerts:

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NPK International in a report issued on Monday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NPK International’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on NPK International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of NPK International in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of NPK International from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE:NPKI opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. NPK International has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.00.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. NPK International had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 62.59%. NPK International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In related news, CEO Matthew Lanigan sold 68,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $712,384.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,095,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,740.42. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lori Briggs sold 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $76,127.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 252,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,425.71. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,914 shares of company stock worth $819,686. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPKI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NPK International in the 2nd quarter worth $51,903,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in NPK International during the second quarter valued at about $25,341,000. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in NPK International during the second quarter valued at about $23,103,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in NPK International during the second quarter valued at about $22,351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,874,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

