Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 26.86% from the company’s previous close.

HIMS has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.05%.The business had revenue of $598.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $5,773,402.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,816.26. This represents a 58.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 13,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $694,324.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 297,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,005,519.50. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 712,271 shares of company stock worth $37,631,985. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

