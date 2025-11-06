Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December $PDEC Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $16,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 74.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth $358,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS:PDEC opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.