Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF $PBP Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,062,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 70,996 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 214.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 134,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 91,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $305.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

