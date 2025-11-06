JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Position Lowered by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.2% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 351,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,899,000 after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares during the period. Atlatl Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 289,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $311.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, KGI Securities boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

