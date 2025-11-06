JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Mosaic Financial Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $311.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.14. The firm has a market cap of $857.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

