JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,280,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,304,000 after buying an additional 202,787 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 224,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,204,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 351,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,899,000 after acquiring an additional 33,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlatl Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $311.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.66 and a 200-day moving average of $286.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.