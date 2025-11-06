JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

NYSE:JPM opened at $311.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

