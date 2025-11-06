JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stake Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $135,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Mosaic Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $311.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

