Keybank National Association OH Acquires 4,267 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $608,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 24.3%

NYSE:WWW opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $32.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.46 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 4.73%.Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 11,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $257,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 12,854 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $413,127.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,414.50. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,236 shares of company stock worth $1,079,704. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

