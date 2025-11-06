Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 5,672 Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 1,334.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 175.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.68 and a 52 week high of $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,554 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $179,444.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,184,446.88. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 317,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $23,553,233.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,056,396.80. This trade represents a 21.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,061 shares of company stock valued at $42,509,302. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

