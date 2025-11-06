Keybank National Association OH Buys 4,350 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,246,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,001,000 after buying an additional 2,366,715 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at $56,648,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $53,894,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth about $35,313,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Clearwater Analytics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 46,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $944,875.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,020,739.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $219,975.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 338,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,187.64. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,602 shares of company stock worth $2,756,283. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

CWAN stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 73.74%.The business had revenue of $181.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.