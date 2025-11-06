Keybank National Association OH Buys 4,520 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,307 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $759,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506,472 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 217.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $116,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,746 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $72,637,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 134.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734,069 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $76,100,000 after buying an additional 2,142,939 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 292.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,807,084 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $57,208,000 after buying an additional 2,091,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

