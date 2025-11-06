Keybank National Association OH Buys New Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 1.2%

BATS HYD opened at $50.75 on Thursday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

