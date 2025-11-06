Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 5,483 Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $2,638,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $201,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $63.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,950. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

