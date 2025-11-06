Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Viking were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIK. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Viking by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,656,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,899 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 6.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,828,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,922,000 after purchasing an additional 528,843 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Viking by 57.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,114,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,038,000 after buying an additional 774,265 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Viking by 503.9% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,736,000 after buying an additional 1,149,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Viking by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,363,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after buying an additional 543,060 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Viking from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Viking from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Viking from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Viking in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

Viking Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:VIK opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.20. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $65.37.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). Viking had a net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 374.71%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

