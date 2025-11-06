Keybank National Association OH Has $321,000 Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 17.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,550,000 after buying an additional 568,741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,469,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,270,000 after acquiring an additional 797,069 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,207,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,386,000 after acquiring an additional 156,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,874,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.77. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.78 and a 52-week high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.43.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.08). UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

