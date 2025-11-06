Keybank National Association OH Has $343,000 Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,778,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,631,000 after purchasing an additional 765,441 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $58,951,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,463,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after buying an additional 135,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 34,328.8% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 93,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 93,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $159.83 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.64 and its 200 day moving average is $168.07.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $644.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.42 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.57.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

