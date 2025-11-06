Keybank National Association OH Makes New $298,000 Investment in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,736,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,728 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 130.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $203,337,000 after buying an additional 2,842,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,449,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $139,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52,140 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Western Digital by 107.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,369,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $136,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,481 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Digital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,933,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,574,000 after acquiring an additional 216,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $165.39.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.28%.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $28,557.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,682.50. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 135,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,730 shares of company stock worth $6,935,394. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Western Digital from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

