Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 23.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total value of $3,285,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,939,731.78. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPI stock opened at $393.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.91 and a 12-month high of $490.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.64 by ($0.19). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.90 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Zacks Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $560.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $435.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.43.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

