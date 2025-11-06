Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 160,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.