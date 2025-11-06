Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 6,883 Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDVV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,470,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $56.81.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

