Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,627,000 after purchasing an additional 104,940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,469,000 after purchasing an additional 255,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 978,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,375,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,718,000 after buying an additional 78,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after buying an additional 118,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $266.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.80. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

