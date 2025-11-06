Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,037 Shares of MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,910,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,423,000 after acquiring an additional 69,084 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 27.2% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 114,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut MGE Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 507 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.83 per share, for a total transaction of $42,501.81. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,560.07. This represents a 8.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $84.47 on Thursday. MGE Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $109.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.81.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.68 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

