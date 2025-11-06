Keybank National Association OH Sells 467 Shares of LCI Industries $LCII

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 93,707.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 16.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $110.34 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $72.31 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.34.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

Several research firms have commented on LCII. Loop Capital started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LCI Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LCI Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

