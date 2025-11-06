Keybank National Association OH Sells 600 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $54,072,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,751,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 588,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after acquiring an additional 451,261 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 597,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,509,000 after purchasing an additional 412,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $107.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average is $88.00. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $109.48.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.11). Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 18.10%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,689,801.44. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $16,482,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,119,241 shares in the company, valued at $116,759,221.12. The trade was a 12.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 352,000 shares of company stock worth $36,576,640 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MLI

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.