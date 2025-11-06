Keybank National Association OH Sells 766 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the first quarter valued at $137,418,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,328,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,832,000 after purchasing an additional 350,019 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100,377 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the second quarter worth about $28,785,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Everest Group by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 180,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,292,000 after buying an additional 75,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $424.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everest Group from $383.00 to $343.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, Director Allan Levine acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $306.08 per share, for a total transaction of $948,848.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,150.24. The trade was a 294.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,983,023.58. This trade represents a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Price Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $321.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.57. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $392.78.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.39 by ($5.85). Everest Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

