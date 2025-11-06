Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Trust Co of the South lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 13.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

NYSE RY opened at $145.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.77. The company has a market cap of $204.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $106.10 and a 1-year high of $149.44.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

