KeyCorp $KEY Stake Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 134,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 24.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 148,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 141,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $10,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $867,143.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

