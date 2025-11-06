Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Benchmark from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LSCC. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.74. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $76.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $133.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $974,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 107,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,819.24. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $257,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 84,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,296.48. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 27,844 shares of company stock worth $1,852,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

