Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LSCC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.58, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.74. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $76.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $133.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $396,672.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 79,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,420. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,440 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $257,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 84,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,296.48. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,844 shares of company stock worth $1,852,392 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 72.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after buying an additional 230,720 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.0% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 153.2% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

