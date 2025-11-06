Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.10.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lear by 88.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at $1,463,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at $725,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 34.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lear by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. Lear has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. Lear had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lear will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

