Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,514 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 92.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 147.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRS opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.79 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Leonardo DRS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.070-1.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Insider Activity at Leonardo DRS

In related news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 19,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $806,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,436.10. This trade represents a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $370,534.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,445.83. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 55,039 shares of company stock worth $2,303,587 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRS shares. Zacks Research cut Leonardo DRS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Leonardo DRS from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

