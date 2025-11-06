Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL Stake Reduced by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 412.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 82 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $475.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03 and a beta of -1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.41. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.00 and a 52-week high of $496.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $287.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.33 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $428.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.42.

In other news, CEO William John Sibold sold 7,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.63, for a total transaction of $3,243,740.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,665,488.62. This represents a 6.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Shannon T. Kelley sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.81, for a total value of $479,624.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,921.13. The trade was a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 165,683 shares of company stock valued at $61,921,142 and have sold 248,642 shares valued at $91,388,103. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

