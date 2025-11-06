Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.6% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $231,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 target price (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total transaction of $339,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,296. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.00, for a total value of $390,807.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,900,268. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,126 shares of company stock worth $70,145,792. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $635.95 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $731.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $700.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.