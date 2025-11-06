Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.8% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 48.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 46,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,363,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Darden Wealth Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 2,862 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $635.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $731.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $700.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.00, for a total value of $390,807.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,756 shares in the company, valued at $20,900,268. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total value of $339,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,296. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,126 shares of company stock worth $70,145,792. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

