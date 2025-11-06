Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Stake Lessened by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 92.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,770.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,391 shares in the company, valued at $41,445,779.76. This represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.75 and a 52 week high of $173.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.37.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 128.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.44.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

