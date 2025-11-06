Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $7.65 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $250.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.85 and its 200 day moving average is $217.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.17.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

