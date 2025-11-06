Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD Stake Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOD opened at $150.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.62. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $166.94.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,992,679.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,511,636.24. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 25,761 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $3,471,809.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,265,256.53. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,138 shares of company stock worth $9,010,358. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

