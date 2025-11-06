Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $48.65 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 307,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.75.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,551,577 shares of company stock valued at $637,612,687 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $195.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

