Nadler Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,353 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $195.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.72. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,551,577 shares of company stock worth $637,612,687 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

