Navitas Semiconductor Corporation $NVTS Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 69.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $66,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 220.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

In other news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 96,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $1,017,065.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 891,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,411,790.08. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Long sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,670,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,598,587.44. The trade was a 21.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,801,909 shares of company stock valued at $17,113,398. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

