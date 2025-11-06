Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $440.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fabrinet from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.29.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $486.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.34 and a 200 day moving average of $308.97. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $148.55 and a 12-month high of $498.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $978.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.04 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 9.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total transaction of $3,134,723.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,828.48. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total value of $1,181,481.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,165.12. The trade was a 33.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,049 shares of company stock worth $9,360,401. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,779,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,432,000 after buying an additional 553,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Fabrinet by 102.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 663,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,464,000 after purchasing an additional 336,173 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 16.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 644,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,519 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fabrinet by 25.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 599,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,613,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

