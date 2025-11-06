Needham & Company LLC Raises Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target to $13.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVTS. CJS Securities lowered Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Craig Hallum lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 5.7%

NVTS stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 220.85%.Navitas Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $3,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,715,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,063.45. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 96,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $1,017,065.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 891,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,411,790.08. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,801,909 shares of company stock worth $17,113,398. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 24.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,376.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

