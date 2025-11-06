Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $154.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXSM. Bank of America upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $135.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.02 and its 200 day moving average is $113.19. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $139.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 45,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $5,241,237.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 91,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total value of $12,136,239.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,685.86. The trade was a 92.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 407,271 shares of company stock valued at $50,640,415 over the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 948.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

