Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LSCC. Weiss Ratings lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.74. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $76.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $133.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $974,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 107,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,819.24. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $257,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 84,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,296.48. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,844 shares of company stock worth $1,852,392. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,852,000 after purchasing an additional 164,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

