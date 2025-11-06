NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, October 16th.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $94,936.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,074.76. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,029 shares of company stock worth $2,444,194. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 145.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in NetApp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $101,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 71,995 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $46,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average of $108.06. NetApp has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

